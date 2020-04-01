Sun ‘n Fun Postponed Until 2021

The 46th annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo will not take place this year due to efforts to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Instead, the Sun ‘n Fun team is working to provide events and content in a new online series. According to show organizers, the 46th annual event will be moved “to join with the 47th in April of 2021.”

“We stand with our local, state, and national leaders in supporting the social distancing and other health practices that will bring this outbreak to a halt as quickly as possible,” Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) CEO John Leenhouts said in a statement. “While we are of course disappointed that our traditional show must wait until 2021, we are invigorated and excited to announce several things to look forward to in the coming weeks in our brand new “SUN ‘n FUN at Home” Series.”

Sun ‘n Fun acts as the primary fundraiser for ACE, bringing in more than $2 million annually for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs, flight training and aerospace-related college scholarships, and hands-on learning facilities. The 2020 event was originally scheduled to take place March 31 to April 5. As previously reported by AVweb, it was then postponed until May 5-10, 2020.