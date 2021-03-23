Textron Aviation Announces Sun ‘N Fun Exhibit Plans

Textron Aviation has announced that it will be attending the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo this year with a hybrid virtual/in-person exhibit. The company plans to display a Cessna Caravan onsite along with setting up videos, graphic boards and mobile technology with company and product information. A virtual aircraft display featuring the Cessna 182 Skylane, Beechcraft Bonanza G36, Beechcraft Baron G58 and Cessna Citation M2 will also be available.

“Textron Aviation Inc. is returning to the Sun ‘n Fun AeroSpace Expo this year with a transformed digital presence designed to support its customers and the industry, while also showing a commitment to preserving the health and safety of its employees and attendees,” the company said. “Visitors will have the opportunity to view a Cessna Caravan single-engine turboprop at the company’s unmanned booth, and they can also virtually access information on four other aircraft on display through the use of augmented reality.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the annual Sun ‘n Fun expo was canceled last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The 2021 edition is scheduled to take place April 13-18, 2021, at Florida’s Lakeland Linder Regional Airport (KLAL). It will be the first live event Textron Aviation has attended since early 2020.