Textron Aviation Machinists Ratify New Contract

Workers heading back to the plants this week.

Russ Niles
Textron Aviation’s Cessna Denali utility aircraft assembly line.

Production could resume Wednesday at Textron Aviation after members of the International Association of Machinists voted to accept the latest contract offer from the company. The workers will get a 31% wage increase over five years with $3,000 lump sums each year. They also get longevity pay and caps on healthcare costs.

The strike was speculated to be a cause of Textron Aviation's diminished presence at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas. Company officials acknowledged the ratification but did not offer further comment during a media event on Monday. Textron originally announced it was skipping the convention entirely this year but ultimately decided to mount a static display presence. The company bused aviation media from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the static display at Henderson Executive Airport for an announcement of its launch of the third generation of four Citation models.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
