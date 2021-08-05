The Virtual Airshow Has Arrived

Asian Sky Group (ASG) has announced that Dassault Aviation will be the cornerstone OEM exhibitor for its upcoming Asian Sky Group Virtual Exhibition & Conference (ASGVEC). The event will take place on the GathR Virtual Studios Mytaverse platform, allowing participants to interact with exhibitors and other attendees in real-time via webcam. Dassault’s “Falcon World” exhibit will offer a virtual showroom featuring photo-realistic 3D static displays—created using company-provided aircraft data—of its Falcon 8X and 6X business jets.

“With ASG, Mytaverse and the ASGVEC event, we saw an opportunity to present our Falcon jets to customers and prospects across the Asia-Pacific even though there are still many challenges to international travel in the region,” said Jean-Michel Jacob, Dassault Aviation Asia-Pacific president. “With ‘Falcon World’ we can arrange showings no matter where the prospect is and then join them in the aircraft for a guided tour.”

There are currently 44 exhibitors and more than 500 attendees signed up to attend ASGVEC, which is scheduled for Sept. 14-16, 2021. Designed to “mimic the experience that attendees would get if they were to visit an in-person event,” the show will include virtual exhibition halls, stands, booths and static aircraft displays. Event registration is free and can be completed at www.asgvec.com.