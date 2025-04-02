YouTube GA Star Flies a New Ride to Sun ‘n Fun

General aviation’s internet video personality “Bruno,” has a strong presence on Instagram. And his YouTube channel, “Fly With Bruno" currently has more than 26,000 subscribers. A relatively new pilot, Bruno catalogs his flying adventures - and a few whimsical sidebars - in his video posts. And n a more serious note, he participated in last summer’s General Aviation flyover of Washington, D.C., flying his Grumman Cheetah.

He delivered a presentation on that experience, today at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots display here at Sun ‘n Fun. Bruno later let AVWeb turn the tables on him and record a video featuring his new airplane, the 2023 AOPA Sweepstakes Grumman Tiger N716ER (get it?), which he just acquired from the Sweepstakes winner. (Look for that video soon in an AVWeb post.) Bruno picked up the Tiger in California and completed the trip to Sun ‘n Fun in Lakeland, Florida, in roughly 15 hours of all-VFR flying.