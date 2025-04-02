NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

YouTube GA Star Flies a New Ride to Sun ‘n Fun

A participant in last summer’s GA flyover of Washington, D.C., internet personality relates his unique experience

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

“Bruno” addresses an AOPA audience. AVWeb photo: Mark Phelps

General aviation’s internet video personality “Bruno,” has a strong presence on Instagram. And his YouTube channel, “Fly With Bruno" currently has more than 26,000 subscribers. A relatively new pilot, Bruno catalogs his flying adventures - and a few whimsical sidebars - in his video posts. And n a more serious note, he participated in last summer’s General Aviation flyover of Washington, D.C., flying his Grumman Cheetah.

He delivered a presentation on that experience, today at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots display here at Sun ‘n Fun. Bruno later let AVWeb turn the tables on him and record a video featuring his new airplane, the 2023 AOPA Sweepstakes Grumman Tiger N716ER (get it?), which he just acquired from the Sweepstakes winner. (Look for that video soon in an AVWeb post.) Bruno picked up the Tiger in California and completed the trip to Sun ‘n Fun in Lakeland, Florida, in roughly 15 hours of all-VFR flying.

During his AOPA presentation, Bruno detailed how a number of diverse GA aircraft coordinated to fly through airspace that has been forbidden territory for decades. His presentation included still photographs and, of course, video. From Sun ‘n Fun, Bruno will return to his home base, Somerset Airport in Bedminster, New Jersey, from which he will continue recording and sharing his flying adventures.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Rare 1950s Japanese-American Hybrid Has History
Air Shows & EventsRare 1950s Japanese-American Hybrid Has HistoryMark Phelps
Bose Highlights Top Attributes of A30 Aviation Headset
Air Shows & EventsBose Highlights Top Attributes of A30 Aviation HeadsetMark Phelps
Tecnam Announces Special Missions And STOL P2012 Variants
Air Shows & EventsTecnam Announces Special Missions And STOL P2012 VariantsMark Phelps
Integral R Aerobatic Trainer Makes U.S. Public Debut
Air Shows & EventsIntegral R Aerobatic Trainer Makes U.S. Public DebutMark Phelps
SNF Podcast: G100UL Update
Aviation NewsSNF Podcast: G100UL UpdateMark Phelps
AOPA Air Safety Foundation Head Promotes Safety Pause Initiative
Air Shows & EventsAOPA Air Safety Foundation Head Promotes Safety Pause InitiativeMark Phelps