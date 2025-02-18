18 Injured In Flipped CRJ 900 At Toronto

Two runways remain closed but operations have resumed at Toronto Pearson International Airport after a Delta Connection CRJ 900 crashed, flipped and broke apart on landing, injuring 18 of the 80 people onboard. There were no fatalities among the 76 passengers and four crew members but a child and two adults had serious injuries. The plane's wings and tail detached but the fuselage remained intact. The flight originated in Minneapolis and the crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. local time. Most of the occupants were U.S. citizens and 22 were Canadian.

The occupants were literally left hanging from their seatbelts and had to release themselves before making their way out of the upside-down fuselage. Many have posted video of their escape onto the ramp where the temperature was 17 degrees.