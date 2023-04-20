20 Aircraft Destroyed At Khartoum Airport

The New York Times says it has counted about 20 aircraft destroyed by fire at Khartoum Airport in embattled Sudan as a war between rival generals rages. The aircraft, both civilian and military, are visible on satellite images reviewed by the newspaper. One has been identified as a Boeing 737 owned by Ukrainian carrier SkyUp. Several more appear to be airliners while others appear to be military transports, including a couple of Il-76s.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured or killed in any of the aircraft. The Ukrainian plane landed in the early morning of April 15 and the passengers and crew had all disembarked before it caught fire. The damaged and destroyed aircraft appear to be parked away from the main terminal building.