Textron Sells SkyCourier Airliners To Mexican Start-Up

Textron has sold a couple of its SkyCourier twins in passenger configuration to Mexican start-up Aerus. The new airline also ordered four 14-passenger Caravan EX to serve domestic and international routes with a hub in Monterrey in northeastern Mexico. The airline has already taken delivery of three Caravan EXs.

Aerus plans to start scheduled service in early 2023 and the company said the Textron products meet its needs well.

“We are very proud to be one of the first operators of the new SkyCourier, which we are sure will be a great success for Textron Aviation and Aerus. We appreciate Textron Aviation’s support as we set launch operations.” Aerus has been in operation since 1990 as an air taxi operation.