31 Survive E190 Crash In Azerbaijan

Almost half the people aboard an Azerbaijan Airlines E190 survived when the plane crashed on what appears to be the infield or an area outside of an airport in Aktau, Kazakhstan on Christmas Day. Remarkable cell phone footage of the entire sequence on The Print shows the plane in a climb before it drops in a rapid but controlled descent before crash landing on a turf area. A total of 38 of the 69 people on board died. The plane took off from Baku, Azerbaijan for Grozny but was diverted because of fog at the destination. There are unconfirmed reports the plane hit a flock of birds before the mishap.