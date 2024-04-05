4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Disrupts Flights At New York Airports

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily grounded flights at Newark and John F. Kennedy International Airports after a 4.8 earthquake rocked the Northeast.

The earthquake was the biggest to hit the region in 140 years. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the epicenter of the earthquake occurred at 10:23 a.m. ET in Tewksbury, New Jersey, with a depth just shy of 3 miles. City officials say there is no reports of damage.

According to FOX News, the FAA issued an advisory informing travelers to expect possible arrival delays at Newark, LaGuardia, JFK, and Teterboro airports due to the earthquake. The agency said holding patterns were expected until 4 p.m. ET with delays averaging 45 minutes and potentially increasing due to the volume of flights.

On X, the FAA said air traffic had resumed at the affected airports while real-time air traffic updates can be found at fly.faa.gov