737 Comes Within 100 Feet Of Advertising Balloon

Passengers on the left side of a GOL Linhas Areas Boeing 737 MAX got more than they expected for a view when an advertising balloon came within 100 feet of the left wing. Airlive reported the aircraft was in its final descent for Rio De Janeiro from Porto Alegre on Dec. 17 when the helium balloon with a banner attached swept past. The incident was reported and the plane continued to an uneventful landing. In July, an airline crew reported seeing a large balloon hoisting a Brazilian flag at 35,000 feet, Airlive reported.
