A Brace Of B-29s Are Scheduled To Share Honors At EAA AirVenture 2024

For the first time since 2018, the skies will be darkened by two mammoth Boeing B-29 Superfortresses at this year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. In fact, this year’s scheduled appearance is believed to be only the fourth time in half a century that two of the four-engine bombers will have appeared together.

FIFI, owned and operated by the Commemorative Air Force, is scheduled to be on display on EAA’s Boeing Plaza July 22-24. Doc, built in 1944 will be front-and-center July 25-28. The two are scheduled to make a formation flypast to start the night airshow on July 24.

The 2024 edition of EAA AirVenture, the 71st running of the event, will include the “Turning the Tide” salute, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the pivotal World War II air battles of 1944. Rick Larsen, EAA V-P of Communities and Member Programs, said, “As AirVenture is the world’s largest annual gathering of warbirds, bringing these two iconic aircraft together is another of those ‘Only at Oshkosh’ moments. These airplanes are big favorites wherever they appear, but together they will make the ‘Turning the Tide’ commemoration even more unforgettable.” AirVenture 2024 will also memorialize the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.