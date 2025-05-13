NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Short Final: ‘Would You Mind Getting on with the War?’

Breaking through the tension under fire

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Douglas Bader. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In this excerpt from Paul Brickhill’s post-war biography of Royal Air Force legend Douglas Bader Reach for the Sky, he included an anecdote from fellow fighter pilot Hugh “Cocky” Dundas. Bader had lost both legs in a pre-war flying accident but talked his way back onto flying operations and became a heroic wing leader flying in combat with artificial limbs during the Battle of Britain.

As a young pilot whose baptism of fire had not gone well, Dundas confessed how he had “the twitch” when he took off behind Bader on a scramble during that historic summer of 1940. But overhearing an exchange between Bader and flight controller Alfred Woodhall changed everything:

“Hey, Woodie, I’m supposed to be playing squash with Peters in an hour’s time. Ring him up, will you, and tell him I won’t be back ‘til later.”

(Dear God. Legless! Playing squash!)

“Never mind that now, Douglas. Vector one-nine-zero. Orbit North Weald. Angels 20.”

“Oh, go on, Woodie. Ring him up now.”

“Haven’t got time, Douglas. There’s a plot on the board heading for the coast.”

“Well, damn well make time. You’re sitting in front of a row of phones. Pick one up and ring the chap.”

“All right, all right,” said the philosophical Woodhall. “For the sake of peace and quiet I will. Now would you mind getting on with the war?”

Dundas flew on with a lifted heart, like all the others.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
ICAO Names Russia Responsible for Downing MH17
Aviation NewsICAO Names Russia Responsible for Downing MH17Mark Phelps
Learning Experience: Limping Home At Night
FeaturesLearning Experience: Limping Home At NightAviation Safety Staff
Senator Urges Caution With Auctioning Frequencies
Aviation NewsSenator Urges Caution With Auctioning FrequenciesMark Phelps
Caller Claims to Have Fired at Aircraft Near Colo. Airport
UncategorizedCaller Claims to Have Fired at Aircraft Near Colo. AirportMark Phelps
‘Flying Palace’ Luxurious But Not Opulent
Aviation News‘Flying Palace’ Luxurious But Not OpulentRuss Niles
Chinese Fighter Bests Rafale In India-Pakistan Dogfight
Aviation NewsChinese Fighter Bests Rafale In India-Pakistan DogfightRuss Niles