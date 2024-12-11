NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

NASA’s Interplanetary Accident Probe

Arriving at probable cause from 100 million miles away.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: NASA – JPL/Caltech

NASA scientists are close to completing the first-ever accident investigation on another planet. Engineers from NASA’s Southern California Jet Propulsion Laboratory, working with AeroVironment will publish a report on the final flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter in the coming weeks.

But there is far more good than bad in assessing the cause of the mishap. Ingenuity was originally designed as a technology demonstration, expected to complete five test flights over 30 days. After close to three years, the unique helicopter launched on its 72nd flight on January 18, 2024. According to NASA, “The investigation concludes that the inability of Ingenuity’s navigation system to provide accurate data during the flight likely caused a chain of events that ended the mission.”

The flight was planned as a vertical “hop” to check the Mars helicopter’s flight systems and take more photographs of the surface of the red planet. It climbed to 40 feet above the surface, hovered, and captured some images. They it began a 19-second descent, which resulted in “halted communications.”

Ingenuity’s first pilot, Håvard Grip, said, “When running an accident investigation from 100 million miles away, you don’t have any black boxes or eyewitnesses. While multiple scenarios are viable with the available data, we have one we believe is most likely: Lack of surface texture gave the navigation system too little information to work with.”

In all, Ingenuity flew more than two hours of actual flight time on Mars, covering 30 times the distance NASA hoped it would. A black-and-white photo from the aircraft’s navigation camera confirmed rotor damage had occurred during Flight 72.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
