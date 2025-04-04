Podcast: Jamail Larkins, Ambassador of Aviation & Space Education

After a four-year hiatus from public life, Jamail Larkins is launching a new 20-city tour to promote aviation education and scholarship opportunities. And the best part of it, for him, is that he plans to do most of his traveling in a GA airplane. AVWeb Senior Editor Mark Phelps sat down in a noisy corner of this year's Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo with Jamail to discuss pathways - and not all of those necessarily include the flight deck as the ultimate destination.