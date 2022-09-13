Advocacy Groups Oppose New York’s ‘Stop The Chop’ Legislation

According to a call to action by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the New York business aviation community should appeal to state governor Kathy Hochul not to sign what the advocacy group says is harmful legislation. Senate Bill S7493A, aka “Stop the Chop,” would put aviation professionals at risk of legal action. The bill “would allow anyone to sue a pilot, flight department, line service personnel or company employee operating in the state for alleged helicopter noise pollution, even if the operation complied with federal law and regulations,” according to NBAA.

Joining NBAA in signing a letter opposing the legislation are other stakeholders, including the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Eastern Region Helicopter Council, Helicopter Association International, New York Aviation Management Association and National Air Transportation Association.

Among other objections, NBAA and its fellow signatories cite “overly broad” language in the legislation: “[T]he act purports to create a private right of action for ‘any person’ who has suffered from an ‘unreasonable level’ of noise attributed to the operation of helicopters. The act allows for a lawsuit against ‘any person’ who has ‘caused or contributed’ to the use of helicopters at ‘unreasonable levels.’”

Brittany Davies, NBAA Northeast regional director, added, “There are a lot of unknowns in this legislation, and it is so vaguely worded that there many avenues in which litigation could be taken. So we are urging our members to visit the Grassroots Action Center on the NBAA website and write the governor asking her not to sign this legislation into law.”