Aero Cancels 2020 Show; Re-schedules for 2021

With concerns mounting about the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Messe Friedrichshafen says the 2020 show has been cancelled in favor new dates from April 14 to 17, 2021. The 2020 show was originally scheduled for April 1 to 4, 2020, but enough exhibitors pulled out over coronavirus concerns to prompt the Messe to postpone to a later date. “Neither the calendar of Messe Friedrichshafen nor the events taking place within the industry would have allowed easy rescheduling to the summer or fall of this year. After considering all the pros and cons, we found that a date in 2021 would be the only reasonable and acceptable way forward for the entire industry,” said Roland Bosch, who oversees Aero for the organization.

The decision follows a slew of other cancellations and postponements, including Sun ‘n Fun on hold for a rescheduled May 5 date and cancellations for NBAA conferences and shows, including EBACE. Aero said it would cancel and refund advance payments for participants and exhibitors. Registration for the new dates will open after April 2020. The Messe says participants should contact individual hotels about cancellations and refunds. Aero has a FAQ page set up for more information.