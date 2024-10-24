AI Used To Improve Aviation Documentation
Finding specific information among thousands of pages of documents is a challenge but Web Manuals is harnessing AI to help. CEO Krister Genmark explains
Every aviation operation has millions of bytes of data describing policies, standards and procedures and many have retained Web Manuals to store that data in an accessible way. The company has now harnessed artificial intelligence to make finding information on specific topics much simpler and more accurate. Web Manuals CEO Krister Genmark introduces us to Amelia.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
