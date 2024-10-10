Air Canada Pilots Approve New Contract

On Thursday, Air Canada pilots approved a new four-year contract that includes significant improvements to compensation and quality of life.

According to the contract, the carrier’s roughly 5,200 pilots will receive raises of about 42 percent over four years, including an immediate 26 percent increase followed by annual four percent raises for three years.

The Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), which represents Air Canada pilots, said 99 percent of eligible pilots participated in the ratification vote, with 67 percent voting in favor of the new contract. The union called the deal the largest labor agreement in the airline’s history.

“This agreement helps restore what Air Canada pilots have lost over the past two decades and creates a strong foundation from which to build on,” said First Officer Charlene Hudy, chair of the Air Canada ALPA Master Executive Council. “We look forward to working under these improved pay rates and working conditions while continuing to connect our passengers to Canada, North America, and the world.”

Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau expressed his satisfaction with the approval stating, “The agreement is mutually beneficial and it will keep our pilots the best compensated in Canada and provide the work-life balance improvements they were seeking. At the same time, the agreement gives our company flexibility and creates a framework for future growth of the airline and its network.”