Air Force Restores Digital Content On First Female Thunderbird

The Air Force has restored content relating to the career and accomplishments of retired Col. Nicole Malachowski a few days after its erasure caused viral backlash. It's also promising to be more careful in its compliance with a Pentagon directive to remove content relating to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. “The U.S. Air Force salutes Col. Malachowski’s service as a leader, warfighter and pilot," the statement said in a statement to 9News in Denver. "We continue to review all content under our purview to comply with Defense Department directives while honoring our history.” There was, however, one change to the content and it might have been what started the purge in the first place.