Air Force Restores Digital Content On First Female Thunderbird
The Air Force has removed a DEI reference to a story announcing Col. Nicole Malachowski’s assignment to the Thunderbirds.
The Air Force has restored content relating to the career and accomplishments of retired Col. Nicole Malachowski a few days after its erasure caused viral backlash. It's also promising to be more careful in its compliance with a Pentagon directive to remove content relating to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. “The U.S. Air Force salutes Col. Malachowski’s service as a leader, warfighter and pilot," the statement said in a statement to 9News in Denver. "We continue to review all content under our purview to comply with Defense Department directives while honoring our history.” There was, however, one change to the content and it might have been what started the purge in the first place.
The story that announced Malachowski's 2013 selection to the Thunderbirds originally ran with the headline DEI_A life in flight for first woman 'Thunderbirds' pilot. The 2025 version omits the DEI reference. The military has admitted that it is using key words to sweep its archival content to highlight words and phrases that may promote the concept in line with President Donald Trump's executive order eliminating DEI initiatives throughout all government departments. Malachowski was also a decorated F-15 combat veteran who retired as a squadron commander after 21 years of service. She called the erasure of her career accomplishments "un-American"