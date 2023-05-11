Air Force Training Commander Fired

One of the Air Force’s top commanders has been fired amid unspecified misconduct allegations. Maj. Gen. Phillip A. Stewart, commander of the 19th Air Force, was relieved “for loss of confidence in his ability to command” the unit according to Air and Space Forces. “The Air Force takes any misconduct allegation seriously and is committed to conducting a thorough investigation,” Air Force spokesman Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson said in a statement.
Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Amrhein, Stewart’s vice commander, has been named the interim commander. The 19th Air Force is responsible for all the flight training in the Air Force and has about 32,000 personnel. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile firings this year. Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, commander of the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, was relieved as were six officers at Minot Air Force Base, according to the publication.
Are there really that many bad apples in command positions? I’ve been out of the AF for quite a while. Educate me.
The number of bad apples is probably constant. There are just more mines out there to step on these days.
It says ‘alleged misconduct’ – as he has been relieved of his duties does that mean it has been proved so now he has been relieved for actual misconduct?
One does not have to be convicted of a crime to be relieved of command. A credible allegation of misconduct against a commander destroys their subordinates’ and superiors’ trust in them and makes it virtually impossible for them to effectively lead their organization. If one wants to be a commander, one has to make absolutely sure their conduct is completely above reproach. Skeletons will come out of closets.
I’m afraid that the services have become so sensitively correct, that actions and behavior previously just assumed to be human interaction are now prohibited. Good or bad? In order to not be shamed here, I’ll say good whether I believe it or not. Former USAF.
IF I were a conspiracy theorist I’d say that this is another move by the administration to replace top military commanders with WOKE ones, but of course I’m not a conspiracy theorist.
Fire first then investigate alleged misbehavior later. WOW! Be accused of something and you are in deep waters already…I guess this is the “new norm”
For roger, ljnemecek, and Lewis: Can any of you bring us up to speed on what you know about this case that the rest of us don’t?
Hopefully, the issue relates to “actual misconduct” and not Maj. Gen. Stewart’s pushing back against the WOKE policies that are being forced upon our Military! It WOULD NOT surprise me if that is the case.
I usually immediately stop reading any post that uses the word “woke” as an adjective (especially in ALL CAPS) because no one who uses it can proffer any definition besides, “anything that the right wing of the Republican Party disagrees with”.
But in this case, Rick, exactly how would this situation with this Major General be different if the “policies being forced on our Military” were more, um, “Neanderthalian”? Say, for example he was suspected of forming a posse comitatus to institute martial law on Disney World?
As explained above, when the accusations are sufficiently serious and credible, it is common practice in business to temporarily remove the executive(s) involved until the matter is sorted out in court.
Thank you, Aviatrexx, for saying so eloquently what I was thinking.