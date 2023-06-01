Air New Zealand Conducts Passenger Weight Study

Air New Zealand is asking passengers to voluntarily weigh in before boarding so it can better understand the load their planes are carrying. The company wants the data to better plan fuel loads and routing to make their operation more efficient and it won’t be making a public spectacle of those who take part. “We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere,” airline spokesman Alastair James said. “By weighing in, you’ll be helping us fly safely and efficiently every time.”

Airlines now use standard weights for passengers for load calculations, adjusting them upward for winter but those estimates are widely believed to be unrealistically low. People have gotten heavier and they’re carrying more stuff onto the plane thanks to increasing baggage fees. The airline wants to weigh 10,000 passengers between May 2 and July 2. The airline did a similar survey with domestic passengers in 2021.