Air Show Pilot Rob Holland Killed in Crash

Crash occurred at or near Langley Air Force Base Thursday morning.

Russ Niles
Air show legend Rob Holland was killed today when his MXS aerobatic airplane went down at Langley Air Force Base. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I am sharing that Rob Holland lost his life today, 24 April 2025, in an accident at Langley AFB, VA. The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and is under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and DOD," a notice on Rob Holland Aerosports' Facebook page said at about 5 p.m. EDT.

Holland was well known for his wild aerobatic routine at air shows all over the world. He also placed second in the World Aerobatic Championships in 2024. He was slated to perform in the Air Power Over Hampton Roads show at Langley this weekend. "Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history," the Facebook post reads. "Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday."

