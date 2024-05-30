Air Taxi Operator Hopscotch Air Signs LOI For Four Bye eFlyers

Bye Aerospace announced today (May 29) that Hopscotch Air, an on-demand air-taxi operator serving the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and eastern Canada with a fleet of Cirrus piston singles, has signed a letter of intent for four all-electric Bye aircraft. The LOI includes a single eFlyer 2 trainer and three four-place eFlyer 4s. Having begun operations in 2009, Hopscotch Air now completes approximately 1,400 flights per year “at fares far below traditional charter prices,” according to the company. As for the eFlyer 4, Bye’s most recent certification projection was for “late 2023 or early 2024.” Like Hopscotch Air’s Cirrus aircraft, the eFlyer 4 will be equipped with an emergency ballistic parachute system.

Bye Aerospace CEO Rod Zastrow said, “The eFlyer 4 is perfect for regional mobility. Its spacious cabin comfortably seats a pilot and three passengers, with ample luggage space. We see it reaching speeds upwards of 200 knots with a range of over 300 miles based on industry aviation battery energy-density projections.”

Andrew Schmertz, founder and CEO of Hopscotch Air, said, “We believe Bye Aerospace has a clear path to FAA Part 23 certification, a disrupting technology for short-haul charter operations.” Schmertz noted that one of Hopscotch Air’s most popular missions, the 191-mile flight from suburban New York’s White Plains Airport to Nantucket, would take less than an hour in the eFlyer 4, compared to a seven-hour drive. “The clean, quiet eFlyer, with its significantly reduced operating costs, is incredibly important to our customer and increasing future business opportunities,” he said.