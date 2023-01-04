Air Traffic Software Glitch Leads To Multiple Florida Ground Stops

The FAA says a system error on Monday (Jan. 2) that caused flight delays associated with major Florida airports has been fixed. “The computer issue has been resolved,” the agency wrote in a statement. “The FAA is working toward safely returning to a normal traffic rate in the Florida airspace.”

Known as the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system, the software is designed to leverage airborne precision navigation capability to help air traffic control to maximize traffic flow. When it malfunctioned on Monday, ATC facilities were forced to resort to a ground stop until the problems could be resolved. The issue with the ERAM system led to dozens of delays, according to news reports, just a week after massive storms created havoc with the national airspace system over the Christmas holiday weekend.