Airbus Launches Beluga Cargo Service

Airbus announced on Tuesday that it has launched a new air cargo service for transporting outsized freight using its fleet of BelugaST aircraft. Airbus Beluga Transport is aimed at markets including the space, energy, military, aeronautic, maritime and humanitarian sectors. The service completed its first delivery at the end of 2021 with a run from Airbus Helicopters’ manufacturing site in Marignane, France, to Kobe, Japan.

“The Beluga’s wider cross-section will open up new markets and new logistical possibilities for customers,” said Phillippe Sabo, Airbus head of ATI and air oversize transport. “In the case of loading helicopters—not having to dismantle them first—really is a plus. Similarly, the largest commercial aircraft engines can be accommodated in a fully-dressed configuration.”

According to Airbus, it is also developing new loading techniques and equipment for Airbus Beluga Transport operations. The company has been using its five BelugaST aircraft, which can carry cargo measuring up to 7.1 meters (23.3 feet) in width and 6.7 meters (22 feet) in height, for inter-site transportation of large aircraft sections. Following the commissioning of six new BelugaXL models, the first of which entered service in January 2020, Airbus says the BelugaSTs will be turned over to a newly created subsidiary airline with its own air operator certificate (AOC) and staff.