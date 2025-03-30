Airbus Planning Open Rotor Engine For A320 Replacement
Counter-rotating open turbine wheels could save 20 percent of fuel.
Airbus says it is considering using an open rotor engine on its replacement for the A320. The company has been working with CFM to develop the engine, which has primary and secondary counterrotating turbine vanes on the outside of the engines rather than being encased in a nacelle. Exposing the turbines makes the bypass ratio a lot bigger and that improves efficiency.
CFM spokesman Mohamad Ali said they're expecting a 20 percent reduction in fuel burn by the new engine. “That is the fuel burn opportunity that we are thrilled and excited about," Ali told Simple Flying. "And it is not a vision in the future. We have done hundreds of tests already to demonstrate that project. The engines will make a different noise than conventional jets but won't be any louder, he said.
The new single-aisle design may also borrow a concept from Boeing 777-X and come with folding wing tips. Long thin wings are more efficient at altitude but airport ramps and gates aren't set up for them. Boeing solved the issue by folding up the outermost 8.6 feet of the wings. Airbus told Simple Flying that it's actually harder to make the folding wings work on smaller aircraft and engineers are working on it. Airbus hopes to have the new aircraft in service in the next 15 years.