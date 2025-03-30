Airbus Planning Open Rotor Engine For A320 Replacement

Airbus says it is considering using an open rotor engine on its replacement for the A320. The company has been working with CFM to develop the engine, which has primary and secondary counterrotating turbine vanes on the outside of the engines rather than being encased in a nacelle. Exposing the turbines makes the bypass ratio a lot bigger and that improves efficiency.

CFM spokesman Mohamad Ali said they're expecting a 20 percent reduction in fuel burn by the new engine. “That is the fuel burn opportunity that we are thrilled and excited about," Ali told Simple Flying. "And it is not a vision in the future. We have done hundreds of tests already to demonstrate that project. The engines will make a different noise than conventional jets but won't be any louder, he said.