Airbus Proposes Flight Deck Potty For Single Pilot Ops

The Air Line Pilots Association says Airbus is proposing adding a toilet to the flight deck of its aircraft to eliminate the need for relief pilots and pave the way for single pilot operations or Extended Minimum Crew Operations (eMCO). According to paddleyourowncanoe.com, the planemaker wants to put the open potty behind the captain's seat and perhaps install a radio console beside it so the otherwise indisposed can stay in contact with the outside world. As might be expected, pilot unions are dumping all over the plan. "Think about that for a moment; that's no-pilot ops," the publication quoted an unnamed ALPA source as saying regarding the issue at a recent meeting of its board of directors.

The technology behind single-pilot ops is well developed and tested but the wild card has always been human factors, the most vexing of which come down to sometimes unpredictable and always variable physiology. The publication says the European Aviation Safety Agency has been studying the issue from end to end, considering everything from diapers to fluid and diet restriction to relieve the problem and deduced that none were acceptable.