Airbus Helicopters Unveils New Light Twin

The annual Verticon industry show (formerly HeliExpo) revealed another new product announcement today as Airbus Helicopters introduced its H140 light-twin turbine rotorcraft model. The announcement follows yesterday’s announcement at the Dallas show of the new Robinson R88 10-place turbine single, that company’s second turbine offering and its largest helicopter, ever.

The H140, now in flight-test at Airbus’s Donauwörth, Germany facility, will be powered by a pair of Safran Arrius 2E 700-shaft horsepower turbine powerplants. They are controlled with a dual-channel full authority digital engine control (Fadec) system, with computer-controlled one-engine-inoperative (OEI) capability. The power drives the same five-blade bearingless main rotor system introduced on the Airbus H145 six years ago and a fenestron tail rotor configuration. The flight deck features the same Helionix avionics suite installed in the H135, H145, H160, and H175 Airbus Helicopters models.