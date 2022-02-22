Airbus To Partner With GE/Safran On Hydrogen Powered Turbofan

Airbus announced today (Tuesday 2-22-22) it has signed a partnership with CFM International (a 50/50 joint venture between GE and Safran Engines) to launch ZEROe, a program to develop a hydrogen-powered aircraft turbofan. Scheduled for a first flight “around the middle of this decade,” the program is centered on ground and flight testing for a zero-emissions hydrogen-driven combustion engine. Entry into service is anticipated in 2035.

The engine will be based on the GE Passport design, a high-bypass (5.6:1 ratio) twin-spool, axial-flow turbofan with an overall pressure ratio of 45:1. The Passport was developed with large business jets in mind and was selected to power the intercontinental Bombardier Global 7500/8000 models.

The ZEROe program will use an Airbus A380 flying testbed. The four-engine jumbo jet will fly in a “five-engine” configuration, with the test engine mounted on the rear fuselage and fueled by internally carried liquid hydrogen tanks supplied by Airbus facilities in France and Germany. “Airbus will also define the hydrogen propulsion system requirements, oversee flight testing, and provide the A380 platform to test the hydrogen combustion engine in cruise phase,” according to the airframer.

CFM will redesign the combustor, fuel system and control system of a U.S.-built Passport turbofan to accommodate hydrogen fuel feed. The Passport has the “physical size, advanced turbo machinery, and fuel flow capability” to fill the needs for the program. Mounting the test engine atop the rear fuselage allows for monitoring all engine emissions (including contrails) independently from the four wing-mounted engines of the A380.

Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM, said, “Hydrogen combustion capability is one of the foundational technologies we are developing and maturing as part of the CFM RISE Program. Bringing together the collective capabilities and experience of CFM, our parent companies, and Airbus, we really do have the dream team in place to successfully demonstrate a hydrogen propulsion system.”

Sabine Klauke, Airbus chief technical officer, said, “By leveraging the expertise of American and European engine manufacturers to make progress on hydrogen combustion technology, this international partnership sends a clear message that our industry is committed to making zero-emission flight a reality.”