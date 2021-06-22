Aircraft Electronics Association Show Meets In Person In Dallas

The Aircraft Electronics Association is hosting close to 1,500 manufacturers, repair stations, installers and other general aviation professionals for the 64th annual AEA International Convention & Trade Show in Dallas, Texas. The four-day event kicked off today (June 22) with the opening ceremony and the Gogo Business Aviation-sponsored New Product Introductions session. More than 30 companies participated in the opening-day session with their announcements of new general aviation products and services.

The in-person gathering also focuses on “educational and marketing opportunities.” They include: More than 100 hours of regulatory, technical and business management training and professional development courses; more than 120 exhibitors; regulatory updates; free Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) certification and endorsement exams courtesy of the AEA Educational Foundation and its partnership with ASTM International’s National Center for Aerospace and Transportation Technologies (NCATT); and OEM sessions that are approved for credit toward the AEA’s Avionics Training Excellence Award, as well as accepted for FAA IA renewal and the AMT Awards Program.