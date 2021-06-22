Aircraft Electronics Association Show Meets In Person In Dallas

Mark Phelps
Image: AEA

The Aircraft Electronics Association is hosting close to 1,500 manufacturers, repair stations, installers and other general aviation professionals for the 64th annual AEA International Convention & Trade Show in Dallas, Texas. The four-day event kicked off today (June 22) with the opening ceremony and the Gogo Business Aviation-sponsored New Product Introductions session. More than 30 companies participated in the opening-day session with their announcements of new general aviation products and services.

The in-person gathering also focuses on “educational and marketing opportunities.” They include: More than 100 hours of regulatory, technical and business management training and professional development courses; more than 120 exhibitors; regulatory updates; free Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) certification and endorsement exams courtesy of the AEA Educational Foundation and its partnership with ASTM International’s National Center for Aerospace and Transportation Technologies (NCATT); and OEM sessions that are approved for credit toward the AEA’s Avionics Training Excellence Award, as well as accepted for FAA IA renewal and the AMT Awards Program. 

