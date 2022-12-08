Airline Association Pans Single Pilot Proposal

The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says he believes it will be decades before single-pilot airline operations are allowed. IATA Director General Willie Walsh told a media briefing in Geneva this week that the industry isn’t ready for that kind of change. “I don’t expect to see a move to single-pilot operation, if ever,” he said at a media briefing in Geneva. “Certainly I don’t see it in the next 15, 20, maybe 25 years.”
The topic gained some traction last week when the European Union sent a formal request, on behalf of 40 countries, to the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) to set technology and operational standards for single-pilot passenger operations. Walsh told reporters that technology has come a long way since he flew 737-200s for Aer Lingus in the 1980s, but it’s only that background that would make him consider getting on such a flight. “Given that I was a pilot, I’d be happy to sit in one seat and take over if necessary,” Walsh joked.
As long as airliners are flying people and not just cargo then I want the redundancy of two pilots, period. I would no more get on a plane and fly in heavy IMC conditions with only one engine than I would get on a plane with only one pilot. Two heads are better than one and two heartbeats are also better than one.
This is an attempt by Airlines to save money over safety. When things go wrong which is very very rare the value of a second crew member is always evident. Just having another pilot in the cockpit to keep you in check and aware is worth it’s value.
Jeff J – I fly a 777 full of cargo. We fly to major population centers all over the world because that’s where the demand is. An accident on takeoff or landing over a densely populated area would have disastrous consequences for those on the ground. Single pilot airliners are a bad idea, no matter what is inside them.
John M – Every pilot makes mistakes on every flight. Some are very minor. Others have life threatening consequences (e.g.Dale Snodgrass). Yes, in an emergency or non-normal situation, having a second pilot is a must in order to ensure someone is actively flying the airplane while the other runs the checklist and communicates with ATC. But like you said, those instances are rare. The real value of a second pilot is to “error capture” the other pilot when every day mistakes are made on every flight.
Amen to that JDG!
Bob 777capt (retired)
This is only a request to set standards for technology and operational standards. It is the first step in a long, long road. I expect that any approved single pilot operations for passenger carrying flights will be structured such that the single pilot will be the backup for the automation, not the other way around. The aircraft automation systems and the airspace control systems will need to be robust enough to allow this to happen.
There are already efforts under way for autonomous passenger operations using smaller eVTOL aircraft over short distances.
I agree that two pilots in the cockpit are better than one when things go bad but there have been cases where pilot error was the cause of fatal crashes even with two pilots in the cockpit. So, two pilot operation is not infallible.
Automation technology and maturity have a long way to go before single pilot operations will become reality. This request is only the first baby step.
Even though from a logical engineering standpoint automated aviation is the easier goal to reach, it probably will first take the successful real-world integration and broad public acceptance of full-automation cars before anyone is comfortable with the automated airliners idea.
And you notice more than one of the leading car automation R&D houses are pulling back from their rosy predictions that fully automated cars are just around the corner.
Here’s what we actually do not know – the future. We know it will likely rhyme with the past, but we really don’t know what’s coming. We do not know how safe automation can make flight.
Here’s something we do know – regulators like the FAA are so slow it has become toxic. We now take more time to start projects than it used to take to finish them. The safety culture recently shut down the planet due to a LOT of bad decisions. The plans made in advance and the lessons learned from centuries of experience were ignored while government actors tried to benefit from the crisis. It’s likely done more harm than good.
I see here the inevitable knee jerk reaction of our community to innovation which is a product of nature and nurture. I suppose it’s okay because pilots don’t run the world.
Bottom line is, industry needs the regulators to set the goal posts or they cannot make the process work properly. It will save billions if we know the goal so that innovators and investors can take reasonable risks on whether to fund projects. We can not afford to waste resources creating machines that will become obsolete while regulators dance around trying to ensure they do not get blamed for any failures. Their dances now take years and decades.
On a side note. The horrible, distasteful thing we call money is a necessary construct to help us manage resources that not only improve lives but save them. Greed is the human failing we need to mitigate, and it’s in all of us. Careful throwing stones. Your house likely has windows.
The single pilot is only to be there if and when things go wrong. Otherwise he will never be needed.
If the pilot goes wrong first, then the airplane will bring him and the airplane home.
The odds of both the pilot and the airplane going wrong at the same time is so low as to be considered non existent. Probably less than the odds of two pilots going wrong at the same time.
Air France 447 shows the opposite — the combination of automation and humans isn’t foolproof. Both the automation and basic airmanship failed, with three people on the flight deck receiving and interpreting an incomplete set of inputs from the automation. What level of proficiency will we expect from a single safety pilot who is almost always just along for the ride?
Until we need ZERO pilots, we need two pilots.
This is about nothing more than money. Increasing the bottom line by only one pilot instead of two. (aka; think of how much more money it adds to our bottom line) ALPA and other airline pilots groups will never agree to such a fool notion as this.
Although very rare I have been in situations when two pilots is not enough.
Better have a rabid dog in the cockpit to keep the pilot awake. Talk about a boring job. you’d have to double current pilot pay to get anyone to do it. So how much money would be saved?
Seems like a poor risk/benefit area to cut costs.
Compared to the expense of operating a jet liner, what fraction could the salary for a second pilot add? A fraction of a percent?
You may be more correct than you realize. No one has mentioned insurance cost. When a company I flew for got a CJ on the certificate, the insurance cost to operate that plane single pilot was so high, the cost was the same as paying for the salary of a copilot. The company went with flying the CJ with 2 pilots to reduce the insurance cost. I’ll believe airlines will go to single pilot ops when I hear insurance companies say they will cover that. Not holding my breath on that happening in my lifetime.
Simple
Design and certify aircraft. Set route/ticket price.
See how many passengers board
Market will determine success