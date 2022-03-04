Airline Pilot Removed From Cockpit On Suspicion Of Being Drunk

A pilot suspected of reporting for duty drunk was removed from the cockpit of a JetBlue Airbus A320 by airport police at Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) on Wednesday. According to authorities, the 52-year-old pilot registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17, more than four times the legal limit for a required crew member, on a breathalyzer test following his removal. A TSA officer reported the pilot to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) after he passed through a security checkpoint on his way to the aircraft.

“We adhere to all DOT rules and requirements concerning alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy,” JetBlue said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation.”

JetBlue reported that it has removed the pilot from his duties. The flight, which was bound for Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL), was delayed approximately four hours. The FAA is investigating the incident.