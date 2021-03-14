Airline Plans Electric Passenger Flights In 2026

Norwegian airline Wilderoe says it will offer scheduled service using electric aircraft by 2026 and expects to be emissions-free on all domestic flights by 2040. The airline is working with Rolls-Royce and Tecnam to put the 11-seat P-volt to work on the numerous short-hop routes it flies in the rugged country. “Norway’s extensive network of short take-off and landing airports is ideal for zero emissions technologies,” Wilderoe CEO Stein Nilsen told designboom.com. “This aircraft shows how quickly new technology can and will be developed, and that we are on track with our ambition of flying with zero emissions around 2025.”

The P-volt is based on Tecnam’s P-2012 commuter airliner, which is powered by Lycoming TEO-540 engines. The P-volt is fully electric, including propulsion, heating, air conditioning and anti-ice systems and is designed for full power availability on quick turnarounds with its “dedicated battery technology.” The plane will also have lower operating costs and make a lot less noise than the piston alternatives. Tecnam hasn’t released specs for the P-volt but the piston version cruises at about 180 knots and stalls at 68 knots and is designed for short field operation. Many of Wilderoe’s routes are 30 minutes or less of flight time and some are less than 10 minutes.