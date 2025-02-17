NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Airplane Repo Pilot Kevin Lacey Dies

Celebrity pilot had terminal cancer.

Kevin Lacey, the popular star of the Discovery reality series Airplane Repo died Feb. 14 according to social media posts from his family. "Kevin left us on February 14, 2025 after a brave fight [against] incurable cancer," a Facebook post said. "We ask that you share your stories and your pictures as we celebrate his life and the huge contribution he made to the world of aviation."

Airplane Repo concentrated on the repossession activities of Lacey's Texas Air Fleet and Lacey has "swiped" dozens of aircraft over decades from Boeing 747s to Taylorcrafts. His company also did maintenance consulting and import and export of aircraft. He was also the founder of Tango Thirty-One Aero Club, which provides a venue and programming to foster interest in aviation.

Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
