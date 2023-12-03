Alaska Air Hopes To Buy Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Air Group intends to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion in cash. Alaska announced the deal on Sunday and said the two airlines are complementary in terms of route structure and culture. Hawaiian has the most flights to the Lower 48 but most are limited to airports along the west coast. It’s only flight to the East is to JFK. Alaska, on the other hand, links West Coast and Alaska cities to most major airports in the contiguous U.S. Where the two carriers diverge is in equipment. Alaska operates Boeing 737 family members only and uses Embraer E175s on its regional subsidiary Horizon. Hawaiian uses all Airbus A321neo and A330s on its long flights and Boeing 717s on inter-island flights. It has 12 Boeing 787-9s on order.

The deal still has to be approved by federal regulators and, according to the Seattle Times, they’ll be looking for labor support. Alaska, which faces the threat of a flight attendants’ strike this holiday season. “Our first priority is to determine whether this merger will improve conditions for flight attendants,” the Association of Flight Attendants union said. “Our support of the merger will depend on this.” Alaska said it would “maintain and grow union-represented jobs in Hawai‘i, including preserving pilot, flight attendant, and maintenance bases in Honolulu.” The Air Line Pilots Association represents Alaska’s 3,000 pilots but didn’t have an immediate comment.