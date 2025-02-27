Alaska Woman Sentenced For Shining Laser At Military Helicopters

An Alaska woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for interfering with a joint U.S.-Canadian military operation by shining a laser at helicopters, as reported by the Associated Press.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Alaska, the incident occurred on February 11, 2024, when Canadian military personnel were flying two CH-146 Griffon helicopters as part of a joint operation with the U.S. While flying at approximately 4,000 feet one of the pilots reported being targeted by a laser. The attack continued as the aircraft descended to Allen Army Airfield near Delta Junction, allowing the crew to identify the cabin pointing the laser.

According to AP, authorities spoke with Heide Goodermote, who admitted to pointing the laser at the helicopters—claiming that the aircraft had no right to fly over her cabin. A Class 3B laser, a device strong enough to cause immediate eye damage or skin burns, was confiscated from her residence. The Canadian aircrew members who were struck by the laser sustained eye injuries, though no long-term harm was reported.