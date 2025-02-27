NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Alaska Woman Sentenced For Shining Laser At Military Helicopters

An Alaska woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for shining a laser at helicopters during a U.S.-Canadian military operation.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

An Alaska woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for interfering with a joint U.S.-Canadian military operation by shining a laser at helicopters, as reported by the Associated Press.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Alaska, the incident occurred on February 11, 2024, when Canadian military personnel were flying two CH-146 Griffon helicopters as part of a joint operation with the U.S. While flying at approximately 4,000 feet one of the pilots reported being targeted by a laser. The attack continued as the aircraft descended to Allen Army Airfield near Delta Junction, allowing the crew to identify the cabin pointing the laser.

According to AP, authorities spoke with Heide Goodermote, who admitted to pointing the laser at the helicopters—claiming that the aircraft had no right to fly over her cabin. A Class 3B laser, a device strong enough to cause immediate eye damage or skin burns, was confiscated from her residence. The Canadian aircrew members who were struck by the laser sustained eye injuries, though no long-term harm was reported.

Goodermote pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting officers or employees engaged in official duties. She was sentenced in an Alaskan court last week.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Blue Origin Announces All-Women Crew For Upcoming Mission
Aviation NewsBlue Origin Announces All-Women Crew For Upcoming MissionAmelia Walsh
Trump Administration Considering Pay Hike For Air Traffic Controllers
Aviation NewsTrump Administration Considering Pay Hike For Air Traffic ControllersAmelia Walsh
FAA Weighing Starlink Contract For ATC Upgrades
Aviation NewsFAA Weighing Starlink Contract For ATC UpgradesAmelia Walsh
Diamond Delivers Special Missions DA62
Aviation NewsDiamond Delivers Special Missions DA62Mark Phelps
‘Next Gen’ Tecnam P2006T Gets EASA Certification
Aviation News‘Next Gen’ Tecnam P2006T Gets EASA CertificationMark Phelps
ERAU Survey Seeks Data on GA Pilots
Aviation NewsERAU Survey Seeks Data on GA PilotsEditorial Staff