All Crew Safe After F-35 Collides With KC-130J

In a bizarre accident that ended with a Marine KC-130J wheels up in a farm field, all crew members were safe after an F-35B collided with the tanker near El Centro, California, on Tuesday. The U.S. Naval Institute said the F-35B “made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B. The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated.”

A photo showed the KC-130J wheels up in farm field near the Thermal Airport in California. At least one engine on the right side of the aircraft was significantly damaged. “The KC-130J is on deck in the vicinity of Thermal Airport. All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe,” the USNI statement said. No injuries were reported among the KC-130J crew. The KC-130J is equipped with a drogue fuel system that deploys from external tanks on each wing. It’s routinely used by the Marines and Navy for inflight refueling operations.