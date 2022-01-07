Allegiant Orders 50 737 MAX Jets

Allegiant Air announced this week that it has placed a firm order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets with options for 50 additional aircraft. According to Allegiant, which is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the deal is Boeing’s first with an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) in the United States. The order also marks a change for the airline, which currently operates a fleet of 108 Airbus A319s and A320s.

“Our approach to fleet has always been opportunistic, and this exciting transaction with Boeing is no exception,” said Allegiant chairman and CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. “While the heart of our strategy continues to center on previously-owned aircraft, the infusion of up to 100 direct-from-the-manufacturer 737s will bring numerous benefits for the future – including flexibility for capacity growth and aircraft retirements, significant environmental benefits, and modern configuration and cabin features our customers will appreciate.”

The order will include a mix of 737-7 and 737-8-200 models. Allegiant expects to take delivery of the initial group of aircraft in 2023 with deliveries continuing through 2025. The airline says it will also continue to source used A320s.