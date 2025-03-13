American Airlines Jet Catches Fire In Denver

An American Airlines jet caught fire Thursday evening around 5 p.m. at Denver International Airport.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the flight had diverted to DIA after the crew reported engine vibrations. The Boeing 737-800, which had departed from Colorado Springs Airport en route to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, landed safely before the fire broke out.

“After landing and while taxiing to the gate, an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides,” the FAA reported.

Several videos circulating online show thick smoke billowing from the aircraft as passengers made their way out.