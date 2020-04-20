American Airlines’ Video Highlights Its 785 Women Pilots

In the middle of a COVID-driven near-stop of public flying, airlines and other businesses seeking and receiving financial aid just to keep the lights on, and the odd sight of near-empty airports, American Airlines has injected a bit of whimsy and respect to the message of “hang on, we’ll be back.” This craftily edited video provides an appreciation for American’s 785 women pilots, and that may just be enough for today. In case you were wondering, American had more than 18,000 pilots before the coronavirus pandemic hit.