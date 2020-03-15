American Slashes Service To Asia, Europe, South America

American Airlines has drastically cut international service by 75 percent immediately and will pare down domestic and short-haul international flights in the Americas by 30 percent by May. As of Monday, the carrier will be down to three flights a week from Dallas/Fort Worth to Tokyo Narita as its only service to Asia and by the end of the week it will operate just two flights daily to London Heathrow, on each from DFW and Miami, for its only European service.

Long-haul flights to major South American cities as well as Australia and New Zealand will be suspended or in the case of seasonal service, stopped early. Free changes and full refunds are available for all affected passengers.



