Ampaire Gets Firm Order For Hybrid Caravans

A southwest U.S. company has placed firm orders, backed by deposits, for five hybrid-powered Ampaire Eco Caravans for use on its California, Arizona and Nevada routes. Wing Tips also has an option for another 20 Caravans and 50 of the 19-seat Twin Otter conversions that will follow the Caravan into production. Wing Tips will use the Caravans on routes of 100 to 400 miles using small GA airports and a unique booking system that allows seat assignments for on-demand charter flights. Ampaire hasn’t flown the converted Caravan yet but plans to before the end of the year. The company claims the aircraft will use 50-70 percent less fuel depending on the length of the flight.
“Ampaire and WingTips share a vision of reducing the cost and increasing the convenience of regional air travel while addressing a major source of harmful greenhouse gas emissions,” said Ampaire CEO Kevin Noertker. “The starting point for moving toward zero emissions is with low-emission hybrid-electric aircraft such as the Eco Caravan.” The company says it expects supplemental type certification for the hybrid system by 2024 and Wing Tips is anxious to put the planes to work. “The Eco Caravan will redefine operating cost through its extreme efficiency,” said WingTips founder and CEO Mike Azzarello. “Our objective is to close the gap with the cost of driving while cutting travel time up to 75 percent. Working with Ampaire, we’ll be able to achieve this in a sustainable way.”
I think it would be informative and useful to establish a “betting market” on all of these “vaporware” schemes. Lots of announcements–lots of coverage–little actually certified and used.
Something like “What are the odds that the electric Caravan will be certified for scheduled passenger operations by this date in 2024–as stated?”
The stock markets react to both press releases, and the failure to perform. There are “futures markets” for commodities. You can “short” a stock. Watching the “Markets” on these proposals would be an indication not only of measuring the interest in the announcements, the perception of viability of the proposal by PEOPLE THAT ACTUALLY HAVE SOME SKIN IN THE GAME!
In line with the above, it would be interesting to know if these are NEW Caravans (produced by Cessna) or conversions of OLD Caravans. Will Cessna certify them? (If not, WHY NOT?)–does CESSNA believe there is a market for this aircraft?
I’d be much more confident if a company like Cessna built and certified them, rather than a development company like Amp-Air.
I don’t expect Cessna to develop or make anything innovative. Their new Skycourier could have been a product of the ’60s.
“while addressing a major source of harmful greenhouse gas emissions,”
And there is their built-in excuse when the company doesn’t perform as predicted: “Saving the planet is hard!” Paul Cwik, Professor of economics at the University of Mt. Olive and a Mises Fellow, has written about these woke CEOs. A Conservative friend of mine, a pilot and engineer, has been involved in a number of startups on the west coast. For some time he lived near Stanford. He told me that his woke neighbors would have their sports cars and Jeeps converted to battery (coal) powered for virtue signaling when driving in their posh neighborhoods. But most kept their Ferrari’s, Porsche’s, Lambos, big motor homes and Hummers hidden out of site in private garages. Hybrid vehicles are Rube Goldberg’s – they do work, but at the cost of unnecessary complexity, weight and higher maintenance.