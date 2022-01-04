An Airline “Watcher” Icon Presses Pause

On New Year’s Day 2022, Holly Hegeman, the founder, publisher and editor of the PlaneBusiness Banter, sent an email to her subscribers advising that she was ceasing publication of her popular newsletter. Hegeman’s self-described “PBB” was utilized by airline aficionados, investors and personnel, both management and labor, for over 25 years.

Upon a foundation of airline investor guidance grew a much broader product with a potpourri of general economic, political, social and market news and analysis. The PBB offered quarterly analysis of airline earnings reports and calls with expert coverage of analyst reviews. It always ended with Hegeman’s personal take on not only each carrier’s financial performance, but the manner of the presentation as well. Another area covered was airline management/labor relations, especially during contentious contract negotiations.

In addition, the publication reviewed the marketing side of the airline business with pointed commentary on such things as media campaigns, pricing and product schemes as well as uniforms, livery and logos. Apart from the red meat financial analysis baked into PlaneBusiness Banter, Hegeman included tidbits on everything from lighthearted holiday fare and where to buy the best meal in a particular city to deeply personal items such as challenges from Hurricane Katrina and dealing with an elderly parent, affectionately referred to as PlaneDad.

While the airline industry churns through billions of dollars yet produces gains or losses based upon factors of fractions of pennies, Hegeman is known for her ability to break down the production and results into terms and descriptions that are logical, concise and easy to comprehend. Over the decades, she developed personal relationships with most of the biggest names in airline management and the analyst community. When Southwest Airlines does its famous Halloween costume extravaganza at its headquarters, she has served as an invited judge for the contest—always in her own over-the-top get-up.

To those of us who love the world’s most enigmatic industry and/or simply enjoy fine journalistic craftsmanship, the PlaneBusiness Banter will be sorely missed. – Myron Nelson