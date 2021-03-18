AOPA Calls For Standardization Of GA Parking Labels

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is calling for a standardized set of airport diagram labels for general aviation aircraft parking. According to the organization, it found 30 different terms for the same ramp types when reviewing airport diagrams for airports in Southern California alone. AOPA says that standardizing parking area terms would help pilots identify parking options and assist with preflight planning along with promoting transparency.

“There is very strong support in the pilot community for transparency at our nation’s airports, whether it be FBO fees or airport ramps,” said AOPA President Mark Baker. “The use of these standard parking terms, if applicable to an airport, will be very helpful to pilots by indicating parking options to fit their particular needs.”

AOPA is recommending the use of three parking-area terms and definitions:

FBO Ramp: An apron where itinerant general aviation operators can park their aircraft and expect to have access to traditional FBO services subject to terms and conditions.

GA Transient Ramp: An apron where itinerant general aviation operators can park their aircraft without FBO services and subject to terms and conditions.

GA Tenant Ramp: An area designated for parking of based general aviation aircraft, i.e., tiedown area.

The organization’s proposal is currently supported by a group of 300 pilot and aviation groups from across the country.