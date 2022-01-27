Appareo Earns STC For AIRS-400 Recording System

Appareo has received a supplemental type certificate (STC) from the FAA for its AIRS-400 4K ultra-high-definition airborne image recording system. The STC covers Airbus AS350, Bell 206 and Bell 407 helicopters. The company says it plans to add additional aircraft to the AIRS-400 approved model list (AML) in the future.

“AIRS-400 is one of the easiest FDM devices to install because it is a small, self-contained system requiring only aircraft power, ground, and GPS antenna connections,” Appareo said. “The simple installation makes it easy to obtain aircraft field approvals.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Appareo introduced the AIRS-400 last June at the Aircraft Electronics Association convention in Dallas, Texas. Along with HD video, the device records pilot intercom system audio and ambient audio along with WAAS GPS, attitude, rates of rotation and acceleration data. The unit, which weighs in at 11 ounces, is equipped for cellular data offload and comes with options for ARINC 429 input, ED-155 audio output and RS-422 output.