Archer And United Unveil eVTOL Plans For New York City

On Thursday, Archer Aviation, in partnership with United Airlines, unveiled its plans to launch an electric air taxi network in New York City.

The proposed service, featuring Archer’s flagship aircraft Midnight, aims to dramatically cut travel times between Manhattan and surrounding airports to as little as five minutes.

In a press release, the eVTOL manufacturer said it plans to leverage existing heliports and facilities near major airports, converting them into functional vertiports where practical. Archer is coordinating with Atlantic Aviation, Signature Aviation, Skyports/Groupe ADP, Modern Aviation, and Air Pegasus to develop ground support operations and implement electric charging capabilities.

“The New York region is home to three of the world’s preeminent airports, serving upwards of 150 million passengers annually. But the drive from Manhattan to any of these airports can be painful, taking one, sometimes two hours,” said Archer Founder and CEO Adam Goldstein. “We want to change that by giving residents and visitors the option to complete trips in mere minutes. With its existing helicopter infrastructure, regulatory support and strong demand, I believe New York could be one of the first markets for air taxis in the United States.”

Archer continues to work toward FAA Type Certification for Midnight, following the issuance of its Part 135 Air Carrier and Operator Certificate in June 2024. Once certified, the company plans to begin operations in New York, with additional air taxi networks slated for rollout in San Francisco and Los Angeles.