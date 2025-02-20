Archer Aviation Secures FAA Approval For Pilot Training
The company can now qualify and train pilots as part of its newly launched training academy.
eVTOL manufacturer Archer Aviation has received Part 141 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to begin flight training operations—a key milestone as the company advances toward commercial air taxi services with its Midnight aircraft.
“With this certificate, Archer can now train and qualify pilots as part of its newly launched training academy, with plans to build a pipeline of pilots in preparation for its planned commercial air taxis services with its Midnight aircraft,” the company stated in a Feb. 18 press release.
The FAA awarded the Part 141 certificate during a ceremony at Archer’s flight test facility in Salinas, California. This certification is the third FAA-required approval necessary for eVTOL operations, bringing Archer closer to launching Midnight once it secures Type Certification.
Archer’s competitor, JOBY Aviation, recently received a similar FAA approval.
“I look forward to seeing the results of this effort in the form of talented pilots who can one day be at the controls of our Midnight aircraft. The FAA continues to be an invaluable partner as we work together toward the safe entry of air taxis into the national airspace,” said Archer Chief Operating Officer, UAM Tom Anderson.