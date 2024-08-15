Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Archer Aviation Unveils Vision For Air Mobility Network In Los Angeles

Archer Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft could be flying above Los Angeles as early as 2026, the company announced in a recent press release. The company’s new air mobility network aims to…

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Archer Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft could be flying above Los Angeles as early as 2026, the company announced in a recent press release.

The company’s new air mobility network aims to ease traffic congestion and cut travel times with 10- to 20-minute flights to key destinations such as Los Angeles International Airport, Orange County, Long Beach and the University of Southern California. Additionally, Archer says it is in talks with the Los Angeles Rams to explore the development of vertiports at Woodland Hills and Hollywood Park—a roughly 300-acre district centered around SoFi Stadium, where the Rams and Chargers play.

Midnight, Archer's piloted four-passenger electric aircraft, will be at the forefront of the initiative. Capable of speeds up to 150 mph and designed for back-to-back flights of 20 to 50 miles with minimal recharge time, Midnight operates 100 times quieter than a helicopter at cruising altitude, according to the company.

“This is a big moment for Archer. Establishing our LA network ahead of the global events that are coming to the region over the next four years is a milestone that will put Midnight on display for the whole world to see,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer. “LA is known for its horrendous traffic—our goal is to offer a safer, faster and sustainable alternative travel option.”

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Ex-Boeing CEO To Meet With Whistleblower Over Safety Allegations
Aviation NewsEx-Boeing CEO To Meet With Whistleblower Over Safety AllegationsAmelia Walsh
NBAA To Honor Flight Attendant For Heroic Efforts Following Fatal Crash
Aviation NewsNBAA To Honor Flight Attendant For Heroic Efforts Following Fatal CrashAmelia Walsh
Virginia Flight School Closure Leaves Students Stranded
Aviation NewsVirginia Flight School Closure Leaves Students StrandedAmelia Walsh
Drone Infrastructure Takes A Step Forward
Aviation NewsDrone Infrastructure Takes A Step ForwardMark Phelps
Alaska Air Backs JetZero Blended-Wing Design
Aviation NewsAlaska Air Backs JetZero Blended-Wing DesignMark Phelps
Rafales Collide Midair: Two Crewmembers Missing
Aviation NewsRafales Collide Midair: Two Crewmembers MissingMark Phelps