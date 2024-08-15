Archer Aviation Unveils Vision For Air Mobility Network In Los Angeles

Archer Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft could be flying above Los Angeles as early as 2026, the company announced in a recent press release.

The company’s new air mobility network aims to ease traffic congestion and cut travel times with 10- to 20-minute flights to key destinations such as Los Angeles International Airport, Orange County, Long Beach and the University of Southern California. Additionally, Archer says it is in talks with the Los Angeles Rams to explore the development of vertiports at Woodland Hills and Hollywood Park—a roughly 300-acre district centered around SoFi Stadium, where the Rams and Chargers play.

Midnight, Archer's piloted four-passenger electric aircraft, will be at the forefront of the initiative. Capable of speeds up to 150 mph and designed for back-to-back flights of 20 to 50 miles with minimal recharge time, Midnight operates 100 times quieter than a helicopter at cruising altitude, according to the company.