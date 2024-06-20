Archer Inks MoU With Signature For eVTOL Charging Stations

Archer Aviation, developer of the Midnight electric vertical takeoff and land (eVTOL) aircraft, has announced an infrastructure memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FBO chain Signature Flight Support. Under the agreement, Archer would secure takeoff and landing sites for its aircraft at more than 200 Signature locations, many located in major metropolitan areas, including New York-area Newark (New Jersey) International and Chicago O’Hare Airports. The first electrification sites are expected to enter service as early as next year.

Archer would contribute the leverage of its collaborative agreement with BETA Technologies and its interoperable rapid charging devices. The systems can charge not only eVTOL aircraft, but also electronic cars, buses, tugs, and other airport vehicles. BETA Technologies systems have already been installed at more than 20 airports in the U.S., with another 50 sites in development. The systems are compatible with “leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and was recently endorsed by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) according to Archer.

Bryan Bernhard, Archer’s Chief Growth and Infrastructure Officer, said, “This partnership will help us establish a robust network of landing sites across the country to enable the scaling of our air taxi service, ensuring our Midnight aircraft can seamlessly integrate into urban environments and provide a reliable transportation solution for our passengers.” Derek DeCross, Signature’s Chief Commercial Officer said the collaboration “unlocks new possibilities in the design and introduction of innovative sustainable aviation solutions while also bringing our guests greater access to the future of urban air mobility via Archer’s Midnight aircraft.”